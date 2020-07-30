Two males were killed and three other people injured in a head-on crash on Highway 27-77 at the intersection with County Hwy. T two miles west of Hayward at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies, Sawyer County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Town and City of Hayward fire departments responded to the scene.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said the preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Honda CR-V driven by a 36-year-old woman from Milwaukee was eastbound on Hwy. 27-77 and was left of the center line when it collided head-on with a westbound 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Debra Ann Cox, 56, of Hayward.
Debra Cox was transported by Sawyer County ambulance to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. The female driver and a female passenger in the Honda CR-V were transported to the hospital and later airlifted to a Duluth hospital.
Two male passengers in the rear seat of the Honda CR-V were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The names of the occupants in the Honda are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives, Mrotek said.
The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sawyer County coroner’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.