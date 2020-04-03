BALSAM LAKE – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has two homicide suspects wanted out of Kentucky in custody. The two fugitives were arrested in Amery on April 2 at around 6 pm.
Bruce Carr, 48, and Melissa Gulley, 35, had warrants issued from the state of Kentucky and were considered armed and dangerous.
"The fugitives were arrested without incident once located," said Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak.
Assisting Polk County deputies with executing the warrants were the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal investigations, Amery Police Department, and Clayton Police Department.
