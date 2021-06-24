CUMBERLAND– Two people lost their lives in a crash on Wednesday, June 23, just east of Cumberland.
The accident occurred just after noon on Hwy. 48 near 10th Street.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, a dump truck was traveling east on Hwy. 48 when a car, traveling west, crossed the center line and struck the truck.
The driver of the car, Daimian Weiss, 19, of Turtle Lake and his passenger, Dallas McDowell, 21, of Amery, both died at the scene.
The tuck's driver, Vernon Shipley, 61, of Chippewa Falls, was transported to Cumberland Hospital with minor injuries.
Hwy. 48 was closed for approximately eight hours with the assistance of the Barron County Highway Department.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Deputies from the sheriff’s department along with the Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, Cumberland Fire Department, and Life Link Helicopter assisted at the scene.
