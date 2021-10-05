RCE LAKE– Two people from Rice Lake have died from drug overdoses, and police are looking into whether their cases are related.
“The investigation into both of these deaths and the origin of the illegal narcotics is ongoing,” the Rice Lake Police Department said on Tuesday, Oct. 5. “Officers are investigating whether or not the two deaths are related. Samples of the suspected narcotics from both incidents will be sent to the state crime lab for testing. Autopsies for both individuals are pending, and no further information will be released at this time.”
Their names are part of the information that has not been released.
An unresponsive 36-year-old woman was found on the afternoon of September 30 when the Rice Lake Police Department, Rice Lake Fire Department, and Marshfield Medical Center ambulance responded to a medical call in the city.
“Life-saving measures were immediately initiated by officers and paramedics but unfortunately were not successful,” the police department said. “The initial investigation into the manner of her death revealed the victim likely died from a drug overdose.”
The next afternoon the police department was asked to assist the Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole at an address in the city. There they found a deceased 40-year-old man, and the initial investigation into his death suggested that he, too, likely died from a drug overdose.
