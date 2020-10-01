Barron County Public Health is reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths.
One in an individual in their 80s and another in a resident in their 70s. Both had underlying health conditions. The death of the individual in their 70s was caused by a cardiac event, but COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to the event, the health department said. The person tested positive and had been experiencing symptoms.
"After consultation with the medical examiner and Wisconsin State Department of Health Services, the case was ruled a COVID-19 death," the health department said.
The two additional deaths brings the total number of deaths in Barron County to six.
“We are saddened to see more loss in our community. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the friends and families," said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “These deaths reinforce the seriousness of this disease. Without a vaccine and with limited treatment options, preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting those most vulnerable is our biggest priority.”
Barron County Public Health urges community members to help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms and call your doctor to be tested," the department advises. "Keep children home from school with any signs of illness. Wear a cloth mask when in public and wash your hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home. Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC) https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.
Testing for COVID-19 is available at all local clinics. Anyone who gets sick should stay home and call their doctor before going in. Symptoms of COVID-19 are:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
For questions about COVID-19: call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211.
For the latest information: follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
