SPOONER– Northwood Book & Fiber will host visits by a pair of local writers on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Earl, everyone's favorite dog from Bashaw Valley Farm, will be there with his cohort Linda Degner to promote his books, "Count with the Earl of Counting" and "Santa Paws."

Earl will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until Earl decides he needs to go home, which might be before 1!).

Dorothy Lund of Hayward will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to sign her book "Dark Brown is the River." It is a story based on her father's early life as an orphan. Lund originally was scheduled to be at the store last month.

