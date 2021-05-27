HAYWARD – A traffic stop in Hayward led to the arrest of two people on drug charges, including intent to deliver heroin valued at $20,000.

Sawyer County deputies executed a traffic stop on Hwy. 63 near Beal Avenue in Hayward on May 24, 2021 at 3:38 am. The vehicle was stopped for multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, Sawyer County K-9 Trace alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Deputies searched and located 271 grams of heroin (approximate value $20,000), 8.5 grams of cocaine, controlled substances (pills), multiple drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, and a large amount of cash.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Matthew D. Jackson, 27, of Ashland, for Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Scheduled IV Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jackson also received traffic citations for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign, Operating without a Valid Driver’s License and Resisting/Failing to Stop/Fleeing.

Deputies also arrested a female passenger in the vehicle, Keshia L. Wilmer, 27, of Glidden, for Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Heroin.

Both Jackson and Wilmer are being held in the Sawyer County Jail on cash bonds. Initial appearances are scheduled for June 1.

