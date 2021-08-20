SPOONER– The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, the Spooner Agriculture Research Station, and North Country Master Gardener Volunteers will hold their annual Twilight Garden Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
This is one of the region’s premier summer gardening events, and it will feature university speakers, demonstrations, displays, and guided tours of the garden plots.
There will be no tastings this year as a COVID-19 precaution. The venue for the Twilight Garden Tour is the award-winning Teaching & Display Garden located on Orchard Lane just east of Spooner.
Speakers will be Renae Essenmacher, forester with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; Rue Genger, associate researcher at UW-Madison, Department of Horticulture; and Brian Smith, UW-River Falls professor of horticulture.
UW-Madison, Division of Extension staff, Master Gardener Volunteers, and invited speakers will be available to answer gardening questions and identify plant, insect, and disease samples.
The Teaching & Display Garden is an official All-America Selections (AAS) display garden featuring both flowers and vegetables and has been awarded multiple awards in the National Landscape Design contest sponsored by AAS.
The garden also includes organic vegetable gardening, a children’s garden, container gardening, displays of table and wine grapes and the Monarch and Pollinator Sanctuary perennial garden featuring native plants.
As in the past there is no charge for this educational event.
The Teaching and Display Gardens are located on Orchard Lane, a mile east of Spooner on Hwy. 70. Signs will be posted.
Additional info
For more information: Kevin Schoessow, at 715.635.3506 or 800.528.1914, facebook.com/spoonerag or at spooner.ars.wisc.edu or https://www.northcountrymgv.org.
