Washburn County Sheriff's Deputy Warren Tuttle has officially announced his candidacy for Washburn County sheriff. He will be running as a Republican candidate in the August 9, 2022, primary election.
Tuttle was born and raised on a dairy farm in Glenwood City, where he learned about the responsibility of working hard to accomplish his goals, he said in his press release announcing his candidacy. He and his wife, Megan, reside in the city of Shell Lake where they have lived for 12 years.
Tuttle said he brings a broad spectrum of life experience to the campaign trail. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Stout in 1996, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management. He worked for 12 years in the private sector managing locations at the University of Minnesota-Mankato and the Northern Illinois University. He said he successfully managed accounts with a budget of $1.2 million and was directly responsible for six managers who oversaw 65 employees.
Tuttle said he has a “plethora of business experience that will benefit Washburn County when he is elected the next Washburn County sheriff.”
Tuttle began his law enforcement journey in 2003 when he attended a modular police academy at the Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. He graduated from the academy in 2005. Prior to his tenure at the sheriff’s office, Tuttle was a patrol sergeant for the St. Croix Tribal Police Department responsible for the daily operation of up to 12 officers.
Tuttle was hired by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office in 2014. Along with the daily duties of a sheriff’s deputy, he is a field training officer, emergency vehicle operations instructor, vehicle contacts instructor, and a drone pilot.
Tuttle said he looks forward to meeting with the people of Washburn County to discuss their thoughts and concerns, and is committed to building strong relationships between the sheriff’s office and the people they serve.
For more information: www.warrentuttleforsheriff.com or his Facebook page, @WarrenTuttleforSheriff.
