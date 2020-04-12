The 2020 spring turkey season will run April 15–May 26, with six seven-day periods. Turkey hunting will be allowed under the Safer at Home order. Turkey hunting is usually a solitary outdoor activity.
There are still turkey hunting permits available at this time in five of the seven management zones. Permits are also available online.
The remaining permits are generally for later in the season.
All sales benefit critical conservation efforts including developing, managing, preserving, restoring, and maintaining wild turkey population in Wisconsin.
Hunting with household family members is still allowed under the Safer at Home order. Social distancing applies to mentored hunts. Because mentors must be within arm’s reach of their mentee, the need for social distancing prohibits hunters from mentoring someone outside of their household.
Anyone encountering a fellow hunter or any other individuals while out hunting should provide at least 6 feet of space to pass.
Youth hunt April 11-12
Youths under the age of 16 may hunt during the spring youth turkey hunt April 11-12. Hunters under the age of 12 and youths without hunter safety can participate in the hunt under the Mentored Hunting Program.
Youths must be accompanied by a qualified adult and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules. Under the Safer at Home order, mentors and mentees should be from the same household. Youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp, and harvest authorization.
A harvest authorization for any time period can be used during the youth hunt weekend, but youth hunters must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.