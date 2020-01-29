SHELL LAKE– Shell Lake School's upcoming community ed programs includes tumbling, Soap in a Sweater, Painting with Alcohol Ink, and MJ Barn Quilt Workshop. A fee is charged for the courses.
Little Laker Tumbling
Sundays, Feb. 16, 23, Mar 1, 8: 4K-Kindergarten, 5 to 5:30 p.m.; first and second grade, 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Little Laker Tumbling is a four-week tumbling class that offers boys and girls an opportunity to tumble, balance, and roll their way through fun activities while learning basic gymnastics. The experience is intended to be full of fun in a safe and structured environment! Classes fill fast. Instructor: Bethany Deneen.
Soap in a Sweater
Monday, Feb. 17, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
An annual favorite! Also known as felted soap, Soap in a Sweater is a bar of soap and a washcloth all in one. Instructor Vanessa Berkesch, Just Heavenly Soaps, will take students through the process of felting soap. Learn about wool roving using one’s hands and a few simple tools to create Soap in a Sweater. Participants will felt two bars of soap, applying wet and dry felting techniques, to take home. All supplies are provided. Mature students welcome.
Painting with Alcohol Ink
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Alcohol inks are waterproof, fast-drying, highly pigmented, alcohol-based inks that are great to use on any hard, non-porous surface including glass, metal, plastic, ceramic, stone, leather, and polymer clay. Similar to watercolor, alcohol ink is a media that easily creates an image with a drop of the ink by adding a highly concentrated alcohol to make the color flow. Participants will make and take four 3-by-3-inch ceramic tiles. All supplies are included. Open to ages 10 and older. Instructor: Jane Lauterbach.
MJ Barn Quilt Workshop
Saturday, April 4, 8:30 to 4 p.m.
These are not traditional sewn quilts: Barn quilts are painted quilt squares on wood frames that are popping up on buildings across the country. They are an artistic way to adorn a home, barn, shed, outhouse, fence, garden, or inside wall. Students will tape, paint, dry, laugh, and admire their way through the day. Instructors Mary and Janine of MJ Barn Quilts will bring all of the supplies and share their wisdom to help students bring their visions to fruition. Their workshops receive raving reviews and nothing but positive feedback. For ideas: MJ Barn Quilts Facebook page for ideas, facebook.com/mjbarnquilts.
Registration
Registration information can be found at shelllake.k12.wi.us under the Parents & Community Tab, Adult Ed Registration.
For questions or to register over the phone: Keri Jensen, 715.468.7815, extension 1357.
