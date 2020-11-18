The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a partial recount petition and a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million.
“The request is for all of Milwaukee and Dane Counties. No other counties or jurisdictions were requested,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “It was filed in-person in our office today at 10:58 a.m. and appears, upon facial review, to meet all of the requirements in pairing with the payment that was received late yesterday.”
Wolfe further stated, “ We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks. We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates.”
Here is the timeline for a recount:
Wednesday, November 18, 6 p.m. – The Wisconsin Elections Commission holds a special meeting to discuss details of the partial recount for president and to review supplements to the Recount Manual in light of public health guidance. Information about the meeting and how to attend online is at https://elections.wi.gov/node/7247.
Thursday, November 19, 2020 – The Commission Chair issues the Recount Order. This starts the 13-day recount clock and is also the first day that recount boards can meet.
Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. – The deadline by which county boards of canvassers must convene for the recount (no later than 9 a.m. on the third day after the recount order is issued).
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – The deadline to complete the recount. This is also the deadline, under Wisconsin law, for WEC to certify results from the General Election. Therefore, recounts must be completed and results must be filed with WEC by noon on December 1, 2020.
Complete information about Wisconsin’s recount laws and procedures is at https://elections.wi.gov/elections-voting/recount.
