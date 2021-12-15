The current pandemic has raised new parenting challenges for everyone. Children and teens have experienced disruptions to their daily life and increased worries about their safety and that of their family and friends. Children and teens can react in unexpected ways because they may not be able to express how they are feeling effectively.
The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program’s simple, practical strategies have been proven to work around the world, helping parents raise happy, confident children; set family routines and rules that everyone can follow; and balance work and family life with less stress.
Triple P Seminars and Discussion groups are a great opportunity for parents/caregivers to connect with others who are facing the same issues and problems. UW-Madison Division of Extension is pleased to be offering the Triple P - Positive Parenting Program, a free series of offerings to families with children ages 0 to 12 and another series for families with children ages 12 to 16.
Triple P is an internationally recognized program that provides parents with a toolbox of strategies to develop your child’s emotional coping skills, encourage behaviors you like, teach new skills and support learning, manage misbehavior, deal with disobedience, plan ahead to prevent problems, and raise confident, capable kids.
Join us for the upcoming virtual Positive Parenting Program for parents/caregivers of children 0-12. Attend one, two, or all of these seminars and discussion groups from the comfort of your own home over Zoom.
This series will be offered in the morning as well as the evening to accommodate all parents/caregivers schedules.
Topics include: Power of Positive Parenting, Dealing with Misbehavior, Raising Confident Competent Children, Managing Fighting and Aggression, Raising Resilient Children, Developing a Good Bedtime Routine
The 0-12 Positive Parenting Program series is being held virtually over Zoom. The next series starts Tuesday, Jan. 4, and runs through Feb. 8, with a morning or evening option. Morning option is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the evening option is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Dec. 27. Register here: bit.ly/TripleP0-12 or by calling 715.635.4446.
In addition, Extension Washburn County is partnering with Lakeland Family Resource Center to offer an in-person series of the Triple P program for parents of children ages 12-16. This series will take place on Thursdays, Jan. 13 to Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Lakeland Family Resource Center, 819 Ash St., Spooner.
Each program stands alone so you can register for any or all of the classes in the series. Registration required the Wednesday prior to each course to ensure adequate materials are available. Register by following this link bit.ly/In-personTPTeen or calling 715.635.4446.
Topics for the teen program include: Raising Responsible Teenagers, Raising Competent Teenagers, Getting Teenagers Connected, Getting Teenagers to Cooperate, Coping with Teenagers Emotions, Building Teenagers Survival Skills, and Reducing Family Conflict.
The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program® is one of the world’s most effective parenting programs. It is one of the few based on evidence from ongoing scientific research.
Triple P has been tested with thousands of families through more than four decades of ongoing research. Extension is pleased to have the opportunity to bring these programs to families in Washburn County and our surrounding area.
