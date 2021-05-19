WASHBURN COUNTY – During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 19, the Washburn County Tourism Association revealed the new Tribute to the Lakes exhibit, the first in a series of annual displays at the freshly renovated Washburn County Visitor Center, located at the intersection of Hwys. 63 and 70 in Spooner.
Tribute to the Lakes celebrates the destination’s magnificent aquatic heritage through an array of interactive elements, historic artifacts, and family-friendly activities.
“With summer travel picking up again, we couldn’t think of a better time to launch the Visitor Center’s new exhibit series,” said Michelle Martin, executive director. “As a destination with nearly 1,000 lakes, Tribute to the Lakes is a great showcase for some of Washburn County’s biggest natural attractions.”
The Tribute to the Lakes exhibit includes:
> A fun fishing photo opp.
> Lake-related giveaways.
> A fish identification game for kids.
> A “measure-yourself-against-a-river-sturgeon” mural.
> Fascinating facts about Washburn County & Wisconsin Lakes.
> Vintage lake items and artifacts.
> Historic information about the Shell Lake Boat Co. & Peterson Boat Co.
> A Governor Tommy G. Thompson State Fish Hatchery Display that reveals how the lakes are stocked.
The Washburn County Tourism Association would like to thank its partners who helped to create the new exhibit: Madeline Roberts (University of Wisconsin-Extension Natural Resource educator); Craig Roberts (Department of Natural Resources); Spooner Fish Hatchery Team; Washburn County Lakes & Rivers Association; Washburn County Historical Society; Inter-County Cooperative Publishing; Antique Adventures; and White Birch Printing.
Open Monday through Friday, the Washburn County Visitor Center was refreshed and renovated beginning in late 2020. Improvements include a new 24/7 information kiosk, complete with a video doorbell to ask questions during off hours, plus new flooring and displays.
Staffed by the Washburn County Tourism Association, travelers can get personal tips on where to go, what to do, and where to stay in the destination, as well as pick up maps, visitor guides, and Wisconsin souvenirs.
About Washburn County Tourism Association
Washburn County Tourism Association is a 501(c)6, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting tourism in the Washburn County area. The organization is comprised of individuals, organizations, and businesses interested in working to promote and improve tourism in Washburn County.
"An outstanding board of directors oversees the operation of the organization and empowers the tourism team to 'do what they do' and promote Washburn County as the amazing destination that it is," the association said.
For more information: www.washburncounty.org.
