HAYWARD – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded nearly $120 million in Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) awards to tribes across the nation, including $900,000 for the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.
The ICDBG program provides funding to use in developing American Indian and Alaska Native communities, including decent housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities, primarily for low- and moderate-income persons.
“President [Donald] Trump made it clear from the moment he became president, the forgotten men and women of our Nation will be forgotten no more,” said Secretary Ben Carson. “Today’s announcement of nearly $120 million in funding to American Indian tribes will provide these communities with safe and affordable housing and advance economic development.”
“HUD is committed to helping Native Americans thrive and the funding announced today will have a positive impact on building sustainable communities,” said R. Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing.
“The ICDBG grants will help this Wisconsin Tribe strengthen its community through housing improvements,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan.
The funds, through the ICDBG program, will be used to support more than 100 projects on tribal lands across the U.S., including the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. The tribe received $900,000 to rehabilitate 50 homes, which includes repairing and replacing roofs and installing energy-efficient windows.
For a complete list of allocations and project descriptions, click here.
