Local governments are seeing the first of the additional local road funding provided by the 2019-21 budget.
Gov. Tony Evers announced that local governments have received quarterly payments totaling $132,198,446 for General Transportation Aids (GTA), Connecting Highway Aids, and Expressway Policing Aids from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).
“We’re taking the first steps in providing municipalities with the additional resources they need to prioritize and complete badly needed improvements to local roadways,” Evers said. For calendar year 2020, local governments will receive an estimated $521 million to offset transportation-related projects.
That is a 10% increase over the last budget.
January general transportation payments to Wisconsin’s 1,922 local units of government include:
> $126,426,597 in GTA.
> $3,015,875 to 117 municipalities entitled to receive Connecting Highway Aids.
> $255,975 to Milwaukee County for Expressway Policing Aids.
January payments also include $2.5 million in Supplemental Transportation Aid to 137 eligible towns, a technical fix to address a town funding formula issue.
“The increase in these payments, combined with the pending $75 million in Multimodal Local Supplement grants, better positions locals,” said Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “With 90% of our highways under local jurisdiction, it’s imperative that we provide necessary support for these critical roads.”
Quarterly payments for cities, towns, and villages are sent the first Monday in January, April, July, and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25% of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50% on the first Monday in July; and 25% on the first Monday in October.
GTA help defray the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of local roads that connect segments of the state highway system.
Communities also receive state transportation fund revenues for public transit, elderly and disabled transportation, and airport and harbor development. Local communities also may receive state and federal funds for specific highway and bridge construction projects.
Local payments
This quarter’s payments include:
Washburn County – $1,519,583.14
Town of Barronett – $130,059.72
Town of Bashaw – $145,643.76
Town of Bass Lake – $119,863.08
Town of Beaver Brook – $82,782
Town of Birchwood – $140,019.84
Town of Brooklyn – $76,816.44
Town of Casey – $140,177.52
Town of Chicog – $148,981.32
Town of Crystal – $90,797.40
Town of Evergreen – $129,928.32
Town of Frog Creek – $90,403.20
Town of Gull Lake – $75,134.52
Town of Long Lake – $97,551.36
Town of Madge – $87,591.24
Town of Minong – $297,410.76
Town of Sarona – $100,836.36
Town of Spooner – $57,605.76
Town of Spring Brook – $88,405.92
Town of Stinnett – $51,298.56
Town of Stone Lake – $100,231.92
Town of Trego – $134,579.88
Village of Birchwood – $35,718.29
Village of Minong – $44,672.87
City of Spooner – $277,384.15
City of Shell Lake – $117,929.36
Burnett County – $719,242.38
Town of Anderson – $168,629.52; $26,692.77 Supplemental Transportation Aids
Town of Blaine – $127,633.17; $22,523.50 Supplemental Transportation Aids
Town of Daniels – $157,122.78; $24,397.04 Supplemental Transportation Aids
Town of Dewey – $140,282.64
Town of Grantsburg – $136,104.12
Town of Jackson – $214,129.44
Town of La Follette – $112,714.92
Town of Lincoln – $78,229.75; $13,805.25 Supplemental Transportation Aids
Town of Meenon – $130,243.68
Town of Oakland – $126,012.60
Town of Roosevelt – $65,200.68
Town of Rusk – $117,629.28
Town of Sand Lake – $112,636.08
Town of Scott – $126,354.24
Town of Siren – $164,880.72
Town of Swiss – $218,833.56
Town of Trade Lake – $138,863.52
Town of Union – $98,313.48
Town of Webb Lake – $198,414
Town of West Marshland – $220,388; $35,911.66 Supplemental Transportation Aids
Town of Wood River – $127,694.52
Village of Grantsburg – $99,227.69
Village of Siren – $64,366.91
Village of Webster – $52,522.88
