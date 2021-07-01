In Wisconsin, opioid- and substance-related deaths has increased by 725% from 2000 to 2014. In Northwest Wisconsin, Price County alone has increased by 359%.
This unfortunate situation has created a call to action from the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB), four additional workforce boards, and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development as they continue efforts with the Support to Communities – Fostering Opioid Recovery Through Workforce Development program.
NWWIB will host the Substance Use & The Workplace Employer Seminar from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom on Wednesday, July 7.
The virtual training will provide insight into the impact that substance use has on the workforce, employees, and employers. The training will provide an opportunity for employers to enhance workplace-supported recovery, while decreasing company expenses.
Employers can register for the event at tinyurl.com/subuseandtheworkplace.
“Our goal is simple, though widely diverse. We want to help those affected by substance misuse to obtain employment and training, maintain employment, and to assist in their recovery journey,” said Scott Schultz, director of Industry & Innovation of the NWWIB. “Every situation, every business, and every person is different; our commitment is dedicated to assisting each individual, organization, and business, and in assisting with their distinct needs.”
Research shows that employees in recovery miss less work, are more productive, are less likely to leave their employer, and use company benefits less often than even those employees who have not been impacted by substance use. The training also will discuss no-cost training and support services available through the NWWIB for employees who have been impacted by substance use to skill, or upskill, to better serve the employer’s needs.
Additional information
For more information about any of NWWIB’s Support to Communities – Fostering Opioid Recovery Through Workforce Development: Scott Schultz, sschultz@nwwib.com or 715.201.8493.
More information about the program and many more can be found on the NWWIB’s website (nwwib.com/s2c), including a link to the Workforce Waves podcast (nwwib.com/podcast) featuring a recent episode about the NWWIB’s multiple healthcare workforce initiatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.