RICE LAKE– Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College is inviting businesses and people to improve their work culture in 2020 through training sessions.
During February, WITC will offer training sessions that focus on diversity, equality and inclusion, and leadership. After completing the trainings, attendees will walk away with fresh ideas of how to embed diversity into the fabric of an organization and how to become an efficient leader and communicator in today’s evolving workforce.
SafeZone
SafeZone (Diversity/Inclusion) training will help develop, enhance, and maintain environments in workplaces, schools, or other social settings that are culturally competent and supportive to LGBTQ+ individuals and people who care about diversity, equality, and inclusion.
The training uses a combination of activities, discussion, and videos to increase understanding by putting a human face on the experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals, providing accurate information to challenge myths and stereotypes, and encouraging dialogue within and beyond the educational session.
The training will be at WITC-Rice Lake’s Conference Center on two dates in February, each session geared toward a different audience.
The first, at 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, is for individuals from human resource departments, educators, and business professionals.
The second session from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, is for health care providers and will include all of the information from the general session plus a special focus on issues LGBTQ+ individuals face in health care settings and solutions to incorporate a practice.
Leadership
The Leadership in an Evolving Workforce workshop by Brad Gingras will be offered at WITC-Rice Lake’s Conference Center from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The workforce is in the midst of a drastic transition. Baby Boomers are retiring in masses, Millennials and Gen-X’ers are the most predominant generation in the workforce, and iGen are right around the corner.
This workshop will explore the evolution of the workforce and provide specific strategies to become the most efficient leader and communicator that colleagues and the whole staff deserve.
Gingras is a generational strategist, trainer, and consultant.
Registration
Seating is limited for the sessions. Pre-registration is via courses.witc.edu, searching for the name of the course, or 715.234.7082, extension 5045.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.