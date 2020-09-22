USDA Wildlife Services has confirmed the following recent conflicts between wolves and dogs across the state:
> September 15 – A wolf posed a threat to an upland bird hunting dog in the town of Anderson, Burnett County. At that location a wolf was pursuing a hunting dog when the dog owner intervened and scared away the wolf.
> September 18 – Wolves killed two trailing hound dogs in the town of Fifield, Price County.
> September 20 – Wolves killed one trailing hound dog and injured another trailing hound dog in the town of Dunbar, Marinette County.
> September 20 – Wolves killed a trailing hound dog in the town of St. Germain, Vilas County.
> September 21– Wolves killed a trailing hound dog in the town of Draper, Sawyer County.
> September 21, 2020, wolves killed two trailing hound dogs in the town of Big Falls, Rusk County.
More information and caution-area maps are on the gray wolf webpage.
Hunters are reminded to use the caution-area maps on the DNR website (dnr.wi.gov, keyword "wolf depredation") to help reduce conflicts.
