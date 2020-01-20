RICE LAKE– Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College is offering Traffic Safety for Point Reduction classes at the Rice Lake, Superior, Ashland, and New Richmond campuses.
The 12-hour class is designed for people concerned about safe, defensive driving and those in need of point reduction. Upon successful completion of the course, a person can have a three-point reduction in any point total accumulated against his or her Wisconsin driving record if they have not used the option in the past three years. The course also satisfies the right of way training requirement.
Pre-registration is required. Weeknight and Saturday classes are available.
For more information: witc.edu or 800.243.9482, extension 3050 for Ashland, Rice Lake extension 5045, New Richmond extension 4212, Superior extension 6050.
