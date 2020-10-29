The town of Birchwood has adjusted its voting procedures for the General Election on November 3.
Here is an outline of the process:
If you choose to vote in person this Election Day, things will look different from the previous elections. There will be specific procedures in place to protect your health and safety. Please be patient as the poll workers will be using public health procedures designed to keep everyone safe and things may take a bit longer.
If you are sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, sore throat, fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, sudden loss of smell or taste, or if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you are encouraged to consider voting curbside from your vehicle.
You MUST have an acceptable photo ID to vote on November 3. ALL VOTERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO WEAR A MASK.
In August, the Town of Birchwood set up drive through voting. Living in northwestern Wisconsin does not bode well for that option in the month of November. SO, the town clerk and election officials have devised a safe way to vote on November 3.
Parking
Voters arriving at the Town Hall for the Town of Birchwood, Washburn County will be directed to park along the east side of the building, UNLESS HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE PARKING OR CURBSIDE VOTING is required. Handicapped accessible and Curbside voting spaces are located on the south side of the Town Hall.
A sign in front of the curbside voting space provides the phone number to call to request curbside voting assistance.
Handicapped voters
Handicapped voters should proceed to the regular entrance door (marked EXIT ONLY/HANDICAPPED ENTRANCE ) on the south side of the Town Hall. A sign with a doorbell will be located in front of that door. Ring the bell and wait for a polling official to let you in.
Non-handicapped voters
After parking along the east side of the Town Hall (facing County Road T), proceed to that side of the building and enter through the door marked VOTING ENTRANCE. You will not be able to enter through the door on the south side of the building.
Inside, you will be offered hand sanitizer, provided a souvenir pen, and a Polling Official will verify whether you are a registered voter for this polling place. Please maintain 6-foot social distancing at all times.
> If you are registered, you will be directed to an area to await your turn to enter the voting room.
> If you are not registered, you will be directed to a Registration Table where you can register. You will need to provide Proof of Residency. After you have registered, you will be directed to the area to await your turn to enter the voting room.
When you are notified it is your turn to enter the voting room, please ensure you have all your belongings with you, as you will not be returning to the waiting area.
In the voting room, proceed to the marked position in front of the first Polling Official. Place your photo ID on the table, state your full name and address, and sign the official Poll Book with your souvenir pen. A second Polling Official will also need to look at your photo ID so place it on the table in front of them. Once they have both verified your ID, they will provide a ballot ticket to the third Polling Official. Voters may proceed to vote on the voting machine using the stylus portion of your souvenir pen, or request a paper ballot and mark it using your souvenir pen.
After you have cast your ballot, exit the building via the door marked EXIT ONLY located on the south side of the building.
For information on any voting questions, go to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.
To contact the Town Clerk, call 715.354.7047 or cell 715.651.3864. Office hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 am to 1 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.