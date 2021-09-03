SHELL LAKE– Labor Day Weekend is coming fast, and Shell Lake is getting ready for the end of the summer with its annual Town & Country Days celebration.
Shell Lake Town and Country Days will take place throughout Labor Day Weekend, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3-5.
Friday, Sept. 3
Plenty will be going on the first day of Town and Country Days, Friday, Sept. 3.
The Food Court will open at 5 p.m. The Food Court is located at the parking lot of the Community Center.
The Truck Pull registration is at 6 p.m., with the event at 7 p.m. For information: Tony Tomczik at 715.419.3438.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Rise early and go hungry to the Drive-in/Fly-in Breakfast at the Shell Lake Airport. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 11 a.m.
Registration for the Lake Run begins at 7 a.m., with the big race hitting the trail at 8 a.m. The 9-Mile and 5K walk/run is sponsored by the Lakeland Family Resource Center. For information on the Lake Run: Renee Luell, 715.939.1283.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Craft Fair & Flea Market will be open at the Pavillion Grounds. For more information: Katelyn, 715.557.0103.
The Fastest Kids Race will begin at 11 a.m. The race is a free and fun 40-yard dash.
The Fastest Kid Race registration is at 10:45 a.m. The race is hosted by Lakeland Family Resource Center and will be located in front of The Potter’s Shed at 260 Industrial Blvd. For more information: jacquie.lfrc@gmail.com or 715.939.1151.
Starting at 11 a.m. and running until 4 p.m., chocolate lovers can enjoy the Chocolate Fest at the Historical Society.
At 1 p.m. the beauty of the annual Sailing Regatta will unfurl, starting at Shell Lake Beach. The captain’s meeting will be held at noon. For information on the Sailing Regatta: Pete Moen, 763.381.1652. This is a free event.
Registration for the Kid’s Tractor Pull will be at noon, with the event at 1 p.m. at the Walking Track. This is a free event.
From 1 to 3 p.m. there will be Family Bingo at the Community Center. The Dean-o-Mite Kid’s interactive fun will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Pavillion. Attendees can go and sing, dance, and have fun at the free event.
At 5 p.m. visitors to the festival can take in the Dairyland Garden Tractor Pull. Registration will be at 4 p.m. For more information: Brandon Kahl, 715.651.7022; or dgtp.org.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Sunday will bring another day of great activities.
Opening at 9 a.m. and running to 4 p.m., the Craft Fair & Flea Market will take place at the Pavilion Grounds.
At 10 a.m. there will be a Community Worship Service at the Pavilion, hosted by Lake Park Alliance Church.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Food Court & Beverage Garden will be open at the parking lot by the Community Center.
At 11 a.m. enjoy the fun of the popular Tractor Pull. Registration will take place at 10 a.m. For more information: Aaron Nielsen, 715.645.0744.
At noon, everyone will gather downtown for the Kiddie Parade on Main Street, followed at 12:30 p.m. by the Grand Parade. For more information: Becka, 715.651.9683.
After the parade there will be Family Bingo at the Community Center. A Button Door Prize Drawing will be held at the Community Center at 4 p.m.
From 2 to 5 p.m. there will be a Car and Bike Show on Main Street where browsers can enjoy classics, hot rods, customs, and motorcycles. For more information: Troy, 715.205.2034.
All that and more will await the visitors to Shell Lake Town and Country Days 2021.
For more information on the Labor Day Weekend Town and Country Days: 715.468.7289.
