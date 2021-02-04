Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm is moving through the Upper Midwest today and will continue through early Friday morning, with snow continuing over mostly northwest Wisconsin and the tip of the Arrowhead of Minnesota. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be found over northwest Wisconsin. While snowfall rates are diminishing, snow may be heavy at times into the evening for areas east of an Ashland to Hayward line, which will make travel difficult and hazardous at times. The system departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake-effect snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday. Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the week through the weekend. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Washburn and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&