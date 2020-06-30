Quilt-Topia winner announced

The three judges for the Quilt-Topia competition hosted by the Washburn County Fair are (from left) Amber Crosby with the winning quilt, Roxanne Melton with the second-place winner, and Ruth Sky with the People's Choice Award.

SPOONER– The Washburn County Fair may have been cancelled for this year due to COVID-19, but beautification of the fairgrounds continues with the addition of another barn quilt.

Jeanne Holtzman’s very patriotic quilt pattern will be painted and hung next to last year’s barn quilt, part of the annual Quilt-Topia hosted by the Washburn County Fair.

Three judges – a quilter, a barn quilter, and the Washburn County Fairest of the Fair – labored over their decision saying all of the entries were outstanding.

The judges examined every detail from construction to creativity, and then chose the top three.

Jeanne Holtzman took first place, Nichole Meister took second, and Cindy Hering took third.

Cindy Hering won the Facebook People’s Choice Award with her maple leaf.

“Congratulations to all our winners and participants!” the fair said. 2021 will offer another opportunity for submissions and a chance for you to share your talent as we continue to add another barn quilt each year.

