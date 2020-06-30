SPOONER– The Washburn County Fair may have been cancelled for this year due to COVID-19, but beautification of the fairgrounds continues with the addition of another barn quilt.
Jeanne Holtzman’s very patriotic quilt pattern will be painted and hung next to last year’s barn quilt, part of the annual Quilt-Topia hosted by the Washburn County Fair.
Three judges – a quilter, a barn quilter, and the Washburn County Fairest of the Fair – labored over their decision saying all of the entries were outstanding.
The judges examined every detail from construction to creativity, and then chose the top three.
Jeanne Holtzman took first place, Nichole Meister took second, and Cindy Hering took third.
Cindy Hering won the Facebook People’s Choice Award with her maple leaf.
“Congratulations to all our winners and participants!” the fair said. 2021 will offer another opportunity for submissions and a chance for you to share your talent as we continue to add another barn quilt each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.