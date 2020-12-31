WASHBURN COUNTY–COVID-19 does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. If that was not enough, people are experiencing an unprecedented level of background noise and chronic stress. The holidays are yet underway, winter is here, the current political climate is unsettled, social unrest is a recurring event, and there is a natural disaster on a weekly basis.
It is all beginning to take a toll.
So, how can people manage it all?
“We do what Washburn County is best at, we come together in support of each other. We create our own ‘new normal,’ and we do it by finding healthier ways to live,” said a coalition of groups who have developed a new resource, healthywashco.org.
The Washburn County Mental Health Task Force, the Community Alliance for Prevention, and many other organizations created a new section on the website entitled “Managing Stress.” It holds resources to support families and individuals with stress.
“We hope you find this site a place to learn ways of coping with stress, whether it be from COVID or being home with loved ones more than you care to be, to coping with the holiday season,” they said.
Within the “Managing Stress” page are four tabs including “Tips and Tricks for Managing Stress,” “Healthy Living,” “Groups and Resources,” and a local “Blog.”
Each tab has many resources. For example, the Tips and Tricks section has links designated for adults, families, youths, and young adults. The Healthy Living section has links to local service opportunities. The Groups and Resources section has a menu of local training and learning options. The Blog features regularly updated local musings.
The pages have two goals. First, to offer Washburn County support in dealing with stressors. Secondly, the pages are designed to connect people within the local area to resources.
“From virtual family gatherings to zoom fatigue, we have tried to gather resources for people in different ages and stages,” the organizers said.
For more information regarding the Mental Health Task Force or the Community Alliance for Prevention, to add resources to the website or to submit a blog post: Chet Hurt, ch.mhtf@gmail.com, or Julie Bever, jbever@co.washburn.wi.us.
