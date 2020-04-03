Toilet paper

Seniors in the county are running short of toilet paper, a recent needs assessment showed – not a surprise since shelves of it in stores across the nation have been mostly bare for weeks.

Community First – Washburn County, a coalition that formed recently to help meet needs that have arisen due to COVID-19, is hosting a toilet paper drive for seniors who are Meals on Wheels recipients. They generally are homebound.

“Donations are greatly appreciated,” the coaliton said.

No loose rolls will be accepted; they must be wrapped by the manufacturer. They can be dropped off at the Health and Human Services Department Community Programs Building, 600 E. Cty. Hwy. B, Shell Lake.

Anyone unable to drop them off there can call Lexi Piepho, 715.645.0068, or Rachel Mendenhall, 715.645.0013, to collaborate on a pick-up.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments