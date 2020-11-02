Pretty soon the quiet will be deafening. No more campaign ads in print and on the airwaves. No more competing campaign flyers filling the mailbox. That is, at least not until the next election cycle heats up because on Tuesday voters across the country who have not already cast absentee or early ballots in the General Election will go to the polls.
The election is for president and vice president, U.S. repreresentative, even-numbered Wisconsin State Senate seats, all Wisconsin Assembly seats, all district attorneys, and local races.
In Washburn County, those local races include incumbent District Attorney Aaron Marcoux as an Independent and Republican incumbents Lolita Olson for clerk, Nicole M. Tims for treasurer, and Renee Bell for register of deeds.
Each is unopposed except for Bell. Jessica Hedinger, a Republican, lost in the primary election in August but is running against Bell in the General Election as a registered write-in candidate.
At the federal level, the heated contest between incumbents President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence and challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris finally will come to a head.
Other presidential candidates are running on the tickets for the Libertarian Party, Constitution Party, and American Solidarity Party.
Also at the federal level, Tricia Zunker (Democrat) and incumbent Tom Tiffany (Republican) will vie to represent Congress District 7, filling the seat vacated by Sean Duffy.
Contests at the state level include (in alphabetical order):
> Assembly District 73 – Keith Kern (Republican) and Nick Milroy (incumbent, Democrat).
> Assembly District 75 – David Armstrong (Republican) and John Ellenson (Democrat).
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. county-wide. Wearing of masks and social distancing is expected at the polls.
