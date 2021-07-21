SHELL LAKE– Scams affect people of all ages, from infants having social security numbers stolen to grandparents being told that they grandchild has been in an accident. By popular demand two public presentations have been scheduled for this month in the Washburn County Board Room.
“This will be an excellent presentation that all will appreciate,” said Linda Hand, director of the Washburn County Unit on Aging.
The speaker, Jeff Kersten, is the agency liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As the liaison, Kersten travels around the state to educate the public, businesses, and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft, and other areas of consumer protection. He has more than 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior consumer protection investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection.
The presentations will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Both will be in the Washburn County Boardroom on the first floor of the Washburn County Services Center Building.
Kersten also will have a table at the Senior Social Event at the Shell Lake Pavilion from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 21.
More information on the Senior Social Event is at facebook.com/events/4233025500092138/?ref=newsfeed.
More events are at facebook.com/events/269293044968387/?ref=newsfeed.
