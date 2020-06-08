"Summer is finally here and with it comes warm weather," the Burnett County Department of Public Health said. "Getting outside and enjoying the outdoors has many health benefits. Public Health would like to remind you that while the Stay At Home order is gone, the virus is not. COVID-19 is still in our communities."
With the warm weather on the way, many people may want to cool off at the local beaches. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has the following recommendations for beachgoers:
> If you decide to visit a beach, keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others, including on the beach, in the parking lot, and in the water.
> Do not wear a mask in the water. Continue to wear a mask when physical distancing is difficult while outside of the water.
> We understand that people may not feel comfortable wearing a mask due to medical concerns or fear profiling or racial discrimination. Please be kind and don’t judge or make assumptions.
> Wash your hands often with soap and water. If running water is not available, use environmentally friendly, sulfate-free soap and rinse with bottled water (if available) or lake/river water, at least 200’ from the shore. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol after rinsing with lake/river water, or if soap and water are not available.
> Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands. Wash your hands with soap and water before and after putting on sunscreen, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
> There is more risk for catching or spreading COVID-19 while traveling. If you choose to visit a beach, do so in your local community.
For more information on COVID-19 and beaches: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community.htm.
