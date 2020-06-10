Black bear

Bears have been visiting the city over the last week or so. We wanted to pass along some information to help detour bears from visiting residents. Take in your bird feeders. Make sure trash bins are secured and cleaned. Keep all pet foods in a secure area.

If you do see a bear, do not approach it or gather in groups to take photos. Report bear sighting to the Spooner Police Department.

We try to move bears from populated areas to reduce the bear/human contact. Females with cubs can be especially dangerous and any bear who feels cornered or trapped in an area can be dangerous.

