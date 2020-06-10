Bears have been visiting the city over the last week or so. We wanted to pass along some information to help detour bears from visiting residents. Take in your bird feeders. Make sure trash bins are secured and cleaned. Keep all pet foods in a secure area.
If you do see a bear, do not approach it or gather in groups to take photos. Report bear sighting to the Spooner Police Department.
We try to move bears from populated areas to reduce the bear/human contact. Females with cubs can be especially dangerous and any bear who feels cornered or trapped in an area can be dangerous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.