SPOONER– Spooner Health has welcomed Nicole Tims to the Board of Directors. She joins Jamie Morales, Dr. Mark Van Etten, Adam Liegl, Tim Reedy, Dr. Brian Gaskill, and Sue Churchill.
Tims is the Washburn County treasurer, serves on the Shell Lake School District Board of Education, and has a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Liberty University. She has lived in the area since 2000. Nicole and her husband, Rich, have four children: Allison, Hadley, Raegan, and Gavin. She loves spending time with her family and friends, reading a good book, and being involved in music.
"I am excited to serve on the Spooner Health Board of Directors and to have an opportunity to give back," she said.
“We are excited that Nicole has decided to join the Board of Directors,” said Mike Schafer, Spooner Health CEO. “Her leadership skills and accounting background are an asset to our board. As we continue to grow as an organization, I know she will be a valuable addition to an already strong group of leaders.”
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high quality healthcare with excellent service.
