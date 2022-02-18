WC

SHELL LAKE – The Washburn County Health Department has changed its free COVID-19 testing site to the its offices on the second floor of the county services building in Shell Lake, and the time has change.

Testing is available Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as of Feb. 14.

All tests are PCR and not rapid tests. Results should be expected within 24-72 hours after collection, based on lab capacity.

Testing at this location is not drive-through. All tests are conducted inside the building, so masks are mandatory to enter.

Registration is not required but will speed up the visit. Register in advance at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.

For more COVID information, including updated quarantine and isolation instructions, visit www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/coronvirus-outbreak.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments