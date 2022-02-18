...SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
Snow squalls are possible this afternoon as an arctic front moves
across northwest Wisconsin. Affected locations will see rapidly
changing weather and road conditions, with brief heavy snow and
gusty winds. A quick snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is
possible.
Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could
lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for
dangerous driving conditions. If you are traveling and encounter
adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure
headlights are on.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to
9 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous snow squalls remain possible for
portions of northwest Wisconsin this afternoon. Some isolated
whiteout conditions are possible in these snow squalls, along
with rapidly deteriorating road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
SHELL LAKE – The Washburn County Health Department has changed its free COVID-19 testing site to the its offices on the second floor of the county services building in Shell Lake, and the time has change.
Testing is available Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as of Feb. 14.
All tests are PCR and not rapid tests. Results should be expected within 24-72 hours after collection, based on lab capacity.
Testing at this location is not drive-through. All tests are conducted inside the building, so masks are mandatory to enter.
