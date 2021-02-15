Tom Tiffany
JULIE HUSTVET

SPOONER– Congressman Tom Tiffany will host a Listening Session in Spooner on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 8 a.m. in the Turfside Room at the Spooner Civic Center. Constituents of the 7th District are invited to attend and will have the opportunity to submit questions for Tiffany to answer.

"I believe it is important for constituents of the 7th District to have the opportunity to voice the issues that matter the most to you in person," said Tiffany. "I hope to see you there."

