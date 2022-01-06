Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and Washburn Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&