SPOONER– Ticket sales have begun for the Spooner High School Drama and Music Department’s presentation of “Guys and Dolls.”
“Guys and Dolls” will be on stage in the SHS Auditorium at 7 p.m. on March 3-5 and 10-12, and at 1 p.m. on March 6.
Ticket sales are online at showtix4u.com or by calling the SHS Box Office, 715.635.0210, which is open Monday through Friday, 9:45 a.m. to noon.
Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, “Guys and Dolls” had 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950.
It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers.
Frequently revived, the show has been done with numerous all-star casts, including productions and concerts with Ewan McGregor, Jane Krakowski, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Biel.
Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years.
Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.
“Guys and Dolls” takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up where they belong.
Frank Loesser’s immortal score makes “Guys and Dolls” a crowd pleaser. The large cast features both a variety of ensemble and star roles.
With a great collection of production resources from MTI, this highly producible show is a treat for audiences and performers of any age.
