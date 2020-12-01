The Washburn County Health Department is confirming three additional Washburn County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the number during the pandemic to five.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals,” the health department said. “Our thoughts are with them. Further information is not being released out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and their loved ones.”
Washburn County saw 443 new cases of COVID-19 in the month of November alone. The total number as of December 1 was 718 confirmed cases, plus 44 probable cases.
The Health Department urges individuals to take the “necessary steps to prevent additional illness and deaths.” “Wearing a mask any time you have to be around non-household members is a simple step to protect your friends, family, and community from the virus so that we can keep our high-risk citizens safe and healthy,” said Cheri Nickell, Washburn County health officer. “We need individuals to make changes and take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The department recommends that businesses and residents take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
> Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than people who live in your home, as much as possible.
> Avoid large gatherings.
> Keep physical distances of at least 6 feet from people who do not live together.
> Use face masks or coverings when in public places.
> Frequently wash hands with soap and water, or sanitize with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
> If experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm), isolate yourself as much as possible and get tested. Call your hospital or medical provider before visiting in-person.
> Businesses should follow the WEDC’s guidelines for reopening (https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/).
Updated COVID-19 numbers are posted daily on the Washburn County Health Department Facebook page and on health department Coronavirus Outbreak webpage. A comprehensive breakdown of data is posted weekly on Thursdays in the same locations.
For up-to-date resources and testing information: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. Questions can be directed to the Health Department, 715.635.4400 or health@co.washburn.wi.us.
