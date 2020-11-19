Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT ACROSS NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN... A BAND OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS THE NORTHLAND THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT, ARRIVING FROM THE BRAINERD LAKES AREA TO NEAR INTERNATIONAL FALLS AROUND 8 TO 10 PM, AND THE ARROWHEAD OF MINNESOTA AND INTO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BETWEEN 11 PM AND 1 AM CST. ACROSS NORTHEAST MINNESOTA NORTH OF US HIGHWAY 2, MOSTLY SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE. FROM THE BRAINERD LAKES AREA TO THE TWIN PORTS AND ACROSS THE SOUTH SHORE, A WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, SNOW, FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IS EXPECTED. FROM HINCKLEY TO HAYWARD TO PARK FALLS PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO START AS RAIN, WITH A BRIEF WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE AT THE END. WHILE PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WILL BE SMALL, ROADS COULD BECOME SLICK. AVOID THE USE OF CRUISE CONTROL IN WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS.