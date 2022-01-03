Police Lights

SIREN – Three people were injured, one of them with life-threatening injuries, in a crash just past midnight on Sunday, Jan. 2, near Siren.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper and Burnett County deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash with three occupants on Hwy. 35 at Godfrey Lake Road. The vehicle was traveling south when it “failed to negotiate a curve properly and left the roadway,” the State Patrol said. “The vehicle was pinned against a tree and fire department and EMS personnel on scene had to remove the driver from the vehicle. Speed was a factor in the crash.”

The driver, Duane D. Vadner, 45, of Luck was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul

The two passengers had non-life threatening injuries. Courtney R. Lagerstrom, 21, of Frederic, was taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls, and Brett W. Frank, 28, of Centuria was injured but was not taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.

