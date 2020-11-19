Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hwy. 77 5.5 miles east of Hayward at 12:04 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Sawyer County deputies assisted by the LCO police, Sawyer County emergency medical staff, and the City of Hayward and Town of Hayward Fire Departments responded to a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 77 east of the intersection of Cty.Hwy. K in the town of Hayward.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Jack F. Vorlicky, 24, of Edina, Minnesota, was traveling west on Hwy. 77. The vehicle encountered a slushy area in the roadway, causing it to cross the centerline and collide head on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150 pickup operated by Wanda E. Denzer, 58, of Hayward.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries and were transported by Sawyer County ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. A passenger in the pickup received minor injuries. Three passengers in the Jeep were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office.
