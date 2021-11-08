SPOONER– Spooner Health has welcomed Matt “Vern” Thompson to the Board of Directors.
He joins Jamie Morales, Dr. Mark Van Etten, Nicole Tims, Tim Reedy, Dr. Brian Gaskill, and Sue Churchill. He replaces Adam Liegl, whose term on the board ended after a dedicated 12 years.
Vern was born and raised in Spooner and went back to the area after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. He has two children with his wife, Hillary, and is very active in the community by being involved on several non-profit boards and coaching youth sports.
In his free time, he enjoys fishing, hunting, golfing, and spending time with his family.
“I am very excited to be joining the Board of Directors for Spooner Health,” Thompson said. “I’m looking forward to working with management and the other board members to provide support to an already outstanding organization.”
“We are excited that Vern has decided to join the Board of Directors,” said Mike Schafer, Spooner Health CEO. “His accounting background and community involvement lends itself strongly to our organization’s mission, vision, and values. I look forward to seeing his contribution to the group in the future.”
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
