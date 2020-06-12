WASHBURN COUNTY– In 1946 with an outbreak of polio, the Washburn County Fair was postponed from August until October. It was held for just one day to allow all youth exhibitors to show their projects.
Fast forward to 2020, with a COVID-19 pandemic obstructing all avenues of large gatherings, the Washburn County Fair Association again has been faced with a difficult decision. What should it do with the fair? No matter how the equation was written with the “new” rules of social distancing and sanitation, a traditional fair with a carnival, food venders, commercial, exhibits in all buildings, stage entertainment, and happy kids working in the 4-H food stand would not be possible.
A modified fair was then discussed in the hope that the youths would be able to show their projects. The line-up would be all non-animal projects on one day and the animals split by species and shown on different days. Everything would be sanitized between shows with limited public access.
When all was said and done, with paper ballets the motion to hold a modified fair failed and the Washburn County Fair was cancelled for 2020. A unanimous ballet was then passed stating that all 2020 graduating youths will be allowed to show in 2021.
“The decision to cancel the fair was not an easy one, but the Fair Association had to keep the health and safety of all fair participants (youth, volunteers, fair goers, commercial, vendors, and entertainers) in their thoughts when making this decision,” the association said. “The 2021 fair promises to ‘Bee’ the best, July 22-25! The Washburn County Fair Association appreciates your support and understanding and cannot wait to see you at next year’s fair because some of the sweetest things happen at the Washburn County Fair.”
