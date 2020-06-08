WASHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Health Department confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in a Washburn County resident on Friday, June 5. The individual has a permanent address in Washburn County but has been outside of Washburn County, where they tested positive.
“Everything related to this resident’s case has occurred elsewhere, so there is no immediate risk to other Washburn County residents from this particular case,” said Cheri Nickell, Washburn County health officer.
Diseases, including COVID-19, are reported based on the individual’s permanent residence. As an example, if an individual lives in Duluth but is tested in Washburn County, the results are reported to the St. Louis County Health Department.
"It would then be the responsibility of the St. Louis County Health Department to interview the individual and contact the Washburn County Health Department if there are any close contacts identified in our county," the Washburn County Health Department said. "We would then follow up with the close contacts who reside in Washburn County."
In this case, the Washburn County Health Department is in charge of interviewing the individual and contacting any relevant health departments where the person may have had close contacts during their infectious period.
"Again, this event took place outside of Washburn County and there is no risk to the general public from this specific case," the health department said. "While there is no risk from this case, we urge the public to remain vigilant in protecting against COVID-19."
With no medicine or vaccine to treat or prevent the virus, Washburn County residents can take these steps to reduce their risk:
> Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
> Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
> Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Dispose of the tissue after using, and then wash your hands.
> Use hand sanitizer if you cannot wash your hands.
> Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more.
> Wear a cloth face mask or covering when in public where social distancing is difficult.
> Avoid large gatherings, especially gatherings with those outside of your household.
> Stay home if you are sick.
> Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
For up-to-date information and links to resources related to COVID: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.