Tom Elliot, Sarona, and Dan Hopper, Friendswood, Texas, recently visited the Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica at Spooner Veterans Memorial Park. Both men were sentinels at the Tomb in Arlington Cemetery 50 years ago as members of the 1st Battalion, 3rd Infantry, the Old Guard stationed at Fr. Meyer, Virginia. This November is the 100-year celebration of the dedication of the Monument at Arlington (arlingtoncemetery.mil/Tomb100).
