Weather Alert

...HEAVY WET SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .A STRONG SPRING STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A RAIN AND SNOW MIX TO THE NORTHLAND FOR SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY. RAIN WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA LATE SATURDAY MORNING AND THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT, AND BACK TO RAIN DURING THE DAY ON SUNDAY. THE PRECIPITATION WILL BE ASSOCIATED WITH STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS SATURDAY NIGHT WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ALONG THE NORTH SHORE OF LAKE SUPERIOR. UNCERTAINTY IN SNOWFALL AMOUNTS REMAINS BASED ON HOW FAST RAIN MAY CHANGE TO SNOW, AND THE TRACK OF THE STORM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION AND WET SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, ASHLAND, IRON, BURNETT AND WASHBURN COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, PINE COUNTY. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE AND, HINCKLEY AREAS. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&