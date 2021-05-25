Donation to snowmobile and ATV club

Amy and Terry Blaschko, owners of The Still, present a donation to the Rolling Hills Snowmobile & ATV Club, represented by (from left) Secretary John Zavodnick, trail boss Jim Dienstl, board member Sheri Fetkenheuer, and President Rick Fetkenheuer.

Amy and Terry Blaschko, owners of The Still Bar & Grill on Cty. Hwy. E, presented members of The Rolling Hills Snowmobile & ATV Club a check for $1,550 from proceeds from their weekly winter Bingo event. The Blaschkos are ardent supporters of Rolling Hills who also host an annual kickball tourney in early October.

The check and two previous checks from The Still makes a total of more than $2,000 for the club.

“These contributions are crucial to Rolling Hills, a completely volunteer club who maintains over 250 miles of snowmobile and 160 ATV trails in Washburn County,” the club said.

The club is reimbursed by the Department of Natural Resources for the hours spent in grading, brushing, and grooming the county-owned trails. The reimbursement is used to purchase and maintain grooming equipment.

In addition to an annual commitment to the county to maintain their trails, the club renews permits with more than 100 private landowners to complete the intricate system of connected trails enjoyed by winter and summer outdoor enthusiasts from a three-state area.

Rolling Hills also prints a trail map every year which is available at many sponsoring Washburn County-area businesses along with the visitors center on River Street in Spooner. Over 30,000 maps are consumed with every printing.

