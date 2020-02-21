'The Last Gladiator'

SHELL LAKE— This play will be like Rome has never been seen before!

The Shell Lake Arts Center's Erika Quam Memorial Theatre will host the upcoming production of “The Last Gladiator” on March 13-15 featuring 23 Shell Lake High School students under the direction of Laurie Bakkum.  

“The Last Gladiator” is full of clever plot twists, fast-paced dialogue, and lots of humor.  While the emperor is away at war with almost all the senators and other men of the city, playful peasant thieves ransack the market place, the annoying senators’ wives invent silly promotions to raise war-time funds, and the princess searches in vain for a husband. 

If she cannot find a suitable match, her father has decreed she must marry the last gladiator standing in the upcoming games, which is the last thing the headstrong, intelligent feminist leader wants. 

Performances will be on March 13 at 7 p.m., March 14 at 2 and 7 p.m., and on March 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the center's website, shelllakeartscenter.org/erika-quam-memorial-theatre.

Seating is limited.

The Shell Lake Arts Center's Erika Quam Memorial Theatre is located at 605 First St. in Shell Lake. For more information: Shell Lake Arts Center, 715.468.2414 or info@shelllakeartscenter.org.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments