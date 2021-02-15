Shell Lake Arts Center Presents “The Art of Film” Series: "The Faces Of…"
SHELL LAKE— Shell Lake Arts Center will host its 8th annual and first-ever virtual "The Art of Film" series. Participants can watch from the comfort of your own home as filmmaker Valérie Lanciaux screens her "The Faces of ..." films featuring subjects from Wisconsin, Madrid, and other international places.
Hailing from France, Lanciaux has been making documentaries for more than 12 years. She is currently the Artist in Residence at the Portage Center for the Arts and runs their Youth Theatre Workshops in the summer.
“The Faces of ...” is a poetic and atypical documentary about women talking about the place where they live, talking about their roots, where they are from; and the other way round, “The Faces of ...” is talking about places through the voices and the faces of women.
The films will be shown at 7 p.m. on Shell Lake Arts Center Facebook Live:
> Saturday, Feb. 27 – “The Faces of Lake Wisconsin.”
> Saturday, March 13 – “The Faces of Madrid.”
> Saturday, March 27 – “The Faces of.… International Preview.”
Discussion of the films will follow each showing.
A donation is suggested.
For more information about programs at the Shell Lake Arts Center or how to donate: Shell Lake Arts Center office, 715.468.2414, or www.shelllakeartscenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.