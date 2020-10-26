WASHBURN COUNTY– What is it that makes Washburn County the amazing place it is? Maybe it’s the endless outdoor recreation opportunities. Maybe it’s the incredible events and attractions. Maybe it’s something different for each of us.
Whatever it is that you love about Washburn County, this is the time of year that we take a few minutes to celebrate all that this area has to offer. As we did in 2020, we asked you for your input on The Best of WashCo. The voting was intense and the nominees were nothing short of incredible.
The results have been tallied and here are the winners:
> Favorite Fish Fry: Track’s Bar & Family Dining
> The Music Scene: The Potter’s Shed
> Top Attraction: Namekagon River: Wisconsin’s Moving National Park
> Cozy Cabin: Kimball Lake Resort
> Best Pour: Perlick’s Distillery
> Tying the Knot: Heartwood Resort
> Outdoor Adventurer: Spooner Outlet
> Shopping Bag: Spooner General Store
> Treasure Chest: Antique Adventures
> Best Bites: Lakeview Bar & Grill
> Top Trail: Washburn County ATV Trails
Congratulations to all the nominees and the award winners! Be sure to keep an eye on the WashCo Compass blog as we highlight the nominees and winners in each category throughout 2021.
In the meantime, be sure to head to WashburnCounty.org to see all of the fun happening throughout the area.
