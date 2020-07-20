Barron County Public Health reported 10 new cases on Monday.
According to the health department, "All have been in close contact with positive cases. Nine are isolating at home and one has been admitted to the hospital. The hospitalized individual is an older adult who lives independently. As of today, five more people are now symptom free and have been released from isolation."
