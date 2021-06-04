Temporary traffic signals on Hwy. 53 intersections at Cty. Hwy. E/Oakhill Road and US 63/Liesch Road in the Washburn County town of Trego will be activated as early as Monday, June 14, and motorists can expect delays.
The temporary traffic signals are part of a two-year project that started in mid-March to address safety and operational issues along US 53 by:
Reconstructing US 53 from Mackey Road to existing US 63.
Relocating US 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail.
Constructing a new grade-separated interchange connecting US 53 with realigned US 63.
Constructing a new west frontage road from Mackey Road to County E.
Constructing turn lanes along US 53 at existing intersections including Mackey, O’Brien and Ross roads.
US 53 has been reduced to one lane in each direction. In the work zone, the speed limit has been reduced on US 53 from 65 mph to 55 mph and on US 63 from 55 mph to 45 mph. And, users of the Wild Rivers State Trail are being detoured off the trail onto Lakeside and Ross roads.
Construction of the entire project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
Information regarding this project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/us53trego/.
